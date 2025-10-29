Just like that, the wind is back

On and off wind through the back half of October continues today as gusts could approach 60 MPH in portions of north-central Montana. The Helena Valley will be windy as well.

A cold front works its way through the state today. Scattered rain and snow showers will bring light precipitation to northwest Montana. Chinook winds will keep most of the lower elevation east of the Continental Divide dry. Showers may move as far south as the Marysville area.

The end of the workweek will feature highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Wind speed will be tolerable on Halloween Night. Trick-or-treating weather will be dry, but a storm system will move in for the weekend, bringing wind impacts back to the state.

Next week starts off dry, partly cloudy, and mild with highs in the 50s

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area until noon Wednesday

HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Wednesday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 8 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2021)

Low: -2 (1991)

AVG: 51/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 77 (1968)

Low: -5 (1991)

AVG: 51/28

