Long-awaited moisture for Montana is finally here

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Centennial, Gallatin, and Madison Mountains until noon Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains until 3 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Butte and Blackfoot region until 11 AM today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains until noon today

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues northwest Beaverhead County and the Ruby and southern Beaverhead Mountains until 6 AM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Pryor and northern Big Horn Mountains until 6 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Paradise Valley from 6 PM tonight until noon Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Red Lodge and Beartooth Foothills from 6 PM tonight until noon Friday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 6 PM tonight

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for East Glacier and the northern high plains from late Friday until Saturday afternoon

MTN Weather alerts as of 8 AM this morning.

A cold front came through the Helena area last night and brought some light rain. There has been snow falling in the southern ranges since early this morning. There is some snow and wet road conditions for the mountain passes. Be careful on the roads this morning.

There will be a break in the precipitation this morning, but it will return by the afternoon due to another piece of energy making its way through our region. Some mountains, especially those within the boundaries of the winter storm warnings, could still receive over a foot of snow.

MTN Snow still to come.

Helena could see a few flakes around town, but no accumulation is expected. The ranges surrounding downtown (Boulders, Elkhorns, and Big Belts) could receive a few inches. Winter weather advisories are in place.

Highs will only reach the 40s in southwest Montana. Everybody else will be in the 50s. Snow levels will drop throughout the day.

Today is also the International Great Shakeout promoting earthquake safety.

The precipitation will be out of here by Friday afternoon. It will still be on the cooler side with highs in the 40s and 50s once again.

The weekend will be nicer in terms of temperature, but it will be windy. A high wind watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front for Saturday.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (2003)

Low: 11 (1930)

AVG: 57/33

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1927)

Low: 8 (1930)

AVG: 56/32

Enjoy the wet weather!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

