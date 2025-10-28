Midweek cold front to bring more wind

A sunny but cool day is expected today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light winds today will give way to another gusty day tomorrow, with a High Wind Warning already in place for the Cut Bank area.

A cold front moves through the state on Wednesday, bringing isolated snow showers back to the Glacier National Park area and the Rocky Mountain Front. There will also be an uptick in the wind once again. Gusts around 40-60 MPH are expected once again. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s with the assistance of the wind.

The end of the workweek will feature highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Wind speed will begin to pick up on Halloween Night. Trick-or-treating is trending dry, but a storm system will move in for the weekend, potentially bringing widespread wind impacts.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Wednesday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1937)

Low: 3 (1991)

AVG: 51/29

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (1937)

Low: -5 (1925)

AVG: 51/28

