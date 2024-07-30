Much Needed Rain on the Way

There is a new wildfire burning near Lincoln. The Black Mountain Fire is estimated to be 50-70 acres in size with 0% containment as of early this morning. We should receive an update shorty after this article is published. For more information on evacuations, click the link above.

The Montana Red Cross has also opened an evacuation shelter for those who are displaced or looking for information. It is located in the Lincoln School Building. The address is 808 Main Street.

Scattered rain showers are entering western Montana this morning and will stick around until this afternoon. Along with the wet weather comes cooler temperatures dipping down into the 60s and 70s.

We will quickly warm back into the 80s by Wednesday and extreme heat will return later on this week. Isolated instances of triple digit temperatures are possible Friday and Saturday, but this heavily depends on wildfire smoke and storm coverage.

To begin next week, we will enter a cooling trend with wet weather in the forecast. This will be a welcome change after non-stop heat most of July.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 101 (2022)

Low: 42 (1995)

AVG: 89/56

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (1934)

Low: 43 (1892)

AVG: 87/53

Enjoy the cooler day!

