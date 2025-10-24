Nice weather comes to an end this weekend

Today will be a really nice way to close out the week, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We will remain dry through Saturday morning, but some more active weather moves in for the second half of the weekend.

Winds pick up tomorrow in southwest Montana. Gusts up to 60 MPH are possible, mainly south of Interstate 90. The stronger winds will be located along the Continental Divide on Sunday and Monday.

A couple of cold fronts move through the state late Saturday. This will bring some scattered rain and snow showers to western Montana.

Rain and snow accumulations will stay light, especially for valleys and plains affected by stronger winds.

For the mountains around Helena, I expect snow accumulations to remain less than a couple of inches through the weekend, with only an isolated chance of a rain shower moving through the Valley. Some brief, locally heavy snowfall is possible as a cold front passes through Saturday night.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, and the Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys from Saturday morning until Saturday evening

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from Saturday morning until Saturday evening

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1968)

Low: -1 (1919)

AVG: 53/30

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 78 (1903)

Low: 1 (1919)

AVG: 53/30

MTN