Rare, powerful windstorm to impact the entire state on Wednesday

Wind has already picked up through most of the state this morning, but we are nowhere near the peak yet. A cold front will move through the Helena area between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. Once the front rolls in, expect a burst of heavy rain and snow. The wind will increase drastically afterwards. Widespread 60-80 MPH wind gusts will occur from the late morning all the way through the early evening for most of the state. Power outages and wind damage are likely.

A rare severe-weather risk will occur this morning near the Missoula and Kalispell areas. A couple of thunderstorms capable of producing even more wind will move through the area. It is not out of the realm of possibility to see a thunderstorm near Helena as well.

Driving conditions will be difficult to near impossible through most of the state as well, at times today. Slick roads, low visibility, and high winds are the perfect recipe for dangerous road conditions. Please use extreme caution when heading out today. I'd recommend staying home if possible.

Blizzard conditions are likely in northeast Montana later this afternoon and into the overnight. Accumulation of snow around 1-3 inches, and wind gusts approaching 70 MPH will produce whiteout conditions in areas like Glasgow.

The wind will begin to calm overnight, and by tomorrow will be much more bearable. There will be another storm system, albeit weaker, moving through Montana Thursday and Friday. This will bring another shot for mountain snow, valley rain, and wind to the plains. The wind will not be as strong and widespread as it is today.

Accumulating snow is possible at all elevations, mainly near and south of I-90, on Friday as a cold front moves through the area.

The weekend will be a bit cooler, but active weather temporarily move out of the area.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NWS Weather and Hazards Viewer

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1998)

Low: -38 (1964)

AVG: 32/14

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 59 (1976)

Low: -27 (1983)

AVG: 35/16

