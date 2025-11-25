Snow and ice cover some roadways heading into the Thanksgiving travel rush

As you prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, Mother Nature will be bringing wintry weather back to the state, potentially impacting travel across the state.

Snow is on the ground in lower elevations this morning as a low-pressure system blasted through the state yesterday. Today will be a drier day, with only some mountain snow showers developing after dark. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

Scattered snow showers are expected in southwestern Montana tomorrow morning. A brief period of snow will occur around Helena before sunrise. Highs reach the 30s and low 40s tomorrow.

A more significant winter weather system will move into the state on Thanksgiving. It will start as a rain/snow mix in Helena in the late morning. We will see the conversion over to snow by Thanksgiving night. Several inches of snow are possible across most lower elevations Thursday and Friday, with major winter weather impacts expected in the mountains.

The coldest air of the season by far moves in behind the snow for the weekend. Highs will only reach the teens. Overnight lows heading into the beginning of next week will be near to below zero.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Carter and Fallon Counties until 11 AM Tuesday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1949)

Low: -15 (1985)

AVG: 39/20

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 67 (1914)

Low: -21 (1985)

AVG: 40/21

