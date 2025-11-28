Snow falling through most of Black Friday

The snow is coming down as you wake up on this Black Friday morning. The snow will continue to fall until this evening, creating concerns for those heading out to do some shopping.

Road conditions are very poor this morning across the state. Please use extreme caution when heading out today. If you don't need to drive, I'd suggest staying indoors.

Several inches of snow are possible across most lower elevations today. Major winter weather impacts are expected in the mountains and in portions of north-central Montana.

Wind gusts will reach the 30-40 MPH mark throughout much of the state on Friday. This can create snow drifts on roads and cause whiteout conditions. Be very careful if you have to travel tomorrow!

Temperatures will drop significantly throughout the day today. By Saturday morning, lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero for much of the state. It is going to be a frigidly cold weekend for Big Sky Country.

We are tracking another storm system bringing snow by the middle of next week. It doesn't appear at this time to be as impactful as the current one, but it will bring light accumulation to lower elevations.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Marias Pass, Polebridge, Bad Rock Canyon, Glacier National Park, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, and Essex until 2 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Eastern Toole and Liberty; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern High Plains; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Western and Central Chouteau County; Cascade County below 5000ft until 11 PM Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Fergus County below 4500ft until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Richland; Dawson; Northern Phillips; Southwest Phillips Counties until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Petroleum County until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County, and Northern Blaine County. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Georgetown Lake, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Butte, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston until 6 PM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Polson, the Flathead Valley, the Mission Valley, and Flathead Lake until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Gap and Southern Wheatland until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Treasure, Custer, and Northern Rosebud until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Northern Valley, Prairie, Sheridan, and Wibaux Counties until 11 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Eastern Roosevelt and Western Roosevelt Counties until 11 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass until 5 PM Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Gates of the Mountains; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Helena Valley; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Madison River Valley until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Northern Stillwater; Golden Valley; Red Lodge Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Beartooth Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Northern Sweet Grass; Bighorn Canyon; Northern Carbon; Melville Foothills; Southwestern Yellowstone until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley until 5 AM Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Fallon, Powder River, Carter, Southern Rosebud, and Southern Big Horn Counties until 11 AM Saturday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 66 (2021)

Low: -20 (1896)

AVG: 38/19

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 64 (1901)

Low: -25 (1985)

AVG: 39/20

