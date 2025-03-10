Windy Monday Statewide, High Wind Warnings Issued

A small earthquakerattled the Helena area on Sunday. The latest stats are below

Gusty wind continues this morning for a good majority of the state. We had gusts reported over 80 MPH along the Rocky Mountain Front yesterday, a similar setup is in place until this afternoon.

Highs top off in the 40s to low 50s today. Very dry surface conditions in lower elevations will create critical fire conditions, especially in eastern Montana where Red Flag Warnings are in place.

A few rain and snow showers will be along the cold front, but most lower elevations will stay dry due to the low relative humidity and downsloping wind. The most snow accumulation will be near the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front where up to 4 inches can fall throughout the day today.

Although the plains will stay breezy over the next few days, the strongest of the gusts will diminish by tonight. Wind could be gusty in the valleys of southwest Montana on Wednesday.

Highs will reach the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain/snow showers in the mountains. Things don't change until a more powerful cold front blasts through on Thursday.

We are in store for a cooler end of the week. Another front will come through on Sunday.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains until 1 PM Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for central and eastern Montana until 6 PM Monday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for northwest Montana until 9 AM Monday

A WIND ADVISORY continues for the Beartooth foothill and Livingston area until 6 PM Monday

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for the Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest from until 7 PM Monday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties from 10 AM Monday until 6 PM Monday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, and Wibaux Counties from 10 AM Monday until 6 PM Monday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 70 (1983)

Low: -24 (1951)

AVG: 45/23

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 69 (1983)

Low: -32 (1932)

AVG: 44/20

Have a great start to the week!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

