Strong chinook wind dies down today

Hurricane-force wind gusts occurred along the Rocky Mountain Front yesterday. We are in store for a much better day today with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

It will be windy in eastern Montana today as a storm system moves through the Dakotas. Highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but the Helena area will not deal with strong winds today.

Halloween is looking beautiful! Highs will reach the low to mid-50s across the state. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s by Trick-or-Treating time. Light wind will last through Friday night. Mostly sunny skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy after dark.

Winds will increase again on Saturday and Sunday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and Cut Bank area for gusts up to 70 MPH. A few showers may come through Sunday, but expect most dry and windy conditions.

A few smaller disturbances will come through next week, but overall dry conditions will last.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY continues for Fort Peck Lake until 8 PM Thursday

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera Counties from Saturday afternoon until Sunday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1990)

Low: -8 (1991)

AVG: 50/28

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 72 (1983)

Low: -11 (1991)

AVG: 50/28

