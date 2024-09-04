The heat is on this weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake from 3 PM this afternoon until 9 PM tonight

——————————————————————————————————————————

We will heat up throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average this weekend. The moisture leaves us today and will not return until next week.

A cold front pushes south from Canada today, bring isolated showers and storms to central and eastern Montana. After this, we won't see anymore moisture in the state until at least Sunday. An upper level ridge moves in and stays persistent until next week.

Temperatures slowly warm from the low 80s today into the low 90s by Friday. They will stay consistent through the weekend.

Also, our One Day Blitz for the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. Scripps will be matching all viewer donations through the end of the day today. If you would like to donate, click here. If you want to learn more about the campaign, click here.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2022)

Low: 32 (1958)

AVG: 78/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 102 (2022)

Low: 34 (1956)

AVG: 77/46

Have a great Wednesday!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com