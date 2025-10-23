Weekend storm to bring light snow to the mountains

Expect dry and warmer conditions to persist through the rest of the workweek. However, a storm system approaching the state on Saturday will bring light rain and snow back to western Montana as well as some wind.

Highs will reach the mid-60s for most locations today. A little bit of wind picks up in north-central Montana. Mostly sunny skies will last through this afternoon.

Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight. South to southwest winds pick up tomorrow night through Saturday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Watch for the Madison River Valley.

A cold front moves through the state late Saturday. This will bring some scattered rain showers to western Montana.

Rain and snow accumulations will stay light, especially for valleys and plains affected by stronger winds.

For the mountains around Helena, I expect snow accumulations to remain less than 3 inches through the weekend, with only an isolated chance of a rain shower moving through the Valley.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Madison River Valley from Saturday morning until Saturday evening

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 74 (2007)

Low: 6 (1919)

AVG: 54/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 79 (1915)

Low: 3 (2020)

AVG: 53/30

