Wind blows in the new season

Expect some really nice weather heading into the weekend, but conditions will start to change Saturday night with a cold front approaching. Some gusty wind and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday.

Today will be a pleasant day with minimal wind, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and partly cloudy skies.

The skies clear up nicely on Saturday with even warmer temperatures expected. Most of the state will reach the low to mid-80s. A bit of a breeze starts to pick up off the Rocky Mountain Front and Continental Divide in the evening.

A cloud front bringing rain showers, thunderstorms, and even gustier winds arrives on Sunday. Temperatures will start to fall into the 70s in western Montana.

The upper level low comes right over us on Monday. This will only allow our air to warm into the 60s and low 70s. Some rain showers may be around in the morning, clearing by the afternoon.

Warmer air quickly returns as highs reach the 80s by the middle of next week with dry weather. The wind will also decrease.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for Daniels, Dawson, Roosevelt, Richland, and Sheridan Counties until 11 AM Friday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 94 (2009)

Low: 25 (1965)

AVG: 72/44

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 92 (2009)

Low: 26 (1957)

AVG: 70/42

