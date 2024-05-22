Wintry Weather Conditions Have Begun for Higher Terrain, Snow Levels Will Drop into Tomorrow Morning

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, southern Rocky Mountain Front, Ruby Mountains, and Beaverhead Mountains from 6 PM tonight through noon tomorrow.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood, Snowy, Judith, Gallatin, Madison, Centennial, Big Belt, Bridger, and Castle Mountains from 6 PM tonight through 6 PM tomorrow evening.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Crazy Mountains from 6 PM tonight through midnight tomorrow.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains from 6 PM tonight through midnight tomorrow.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains from midnight tonight through 6 AM Friday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, and Georgetown Lake from 6 PM tonight through noon tomorrow.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Little Belt and Highwood Mountains from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the I-90 corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, the Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys from 6 PM tonight through 6 PM tomorrow evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Gates of the Mountains and Scratchgravel Hills from midnight tonight through 6 PM tomorrow evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bighorn Mountains from 3 AM tomorrow morning through 6 PM tomorrow evening.

MTN As of 5 PM, MacDonald Pass has started to see snow fall. Conditions will continue to deteriorate for mountain passes across southwest Montana tonight.

Rain and snow continue to fall this afternoon and evening across the state. Multiple Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most locations in southwest Montana.

We will start to see an increase in the rain rates across western Montana throughout the afternoon and nighttime hours, with the possibility of a few lighting strikes. Heavy snow starts tonight for a lot of the mountain ranges. Snow levels will drop around 5000 feet early tomorrow morning. We may see some snow in downtown Helena for a brief period.

MTN Hazards near the capital tomorrow, especially for higher elevations.

The remaining heavy precipitation should move out of the Capital region by noon. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the remaining instability along the Rocky Mountain Front and travel southeastward towards Helena in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day, with most locations hanging aroud the 50° mark.

MTN Heavy snow expected in the mountains, but snow levels could lower enough overnight to reach the Downtown Helena area.

Another low pressure system makes its way towards the state on Saturday. However, this one does not appear to be as cold and snowy as our current situation. Rain seems likely for lower elevations Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s this weekend and we will be dry by Sunday afternoon.

Memorial day will be dry, sunny, and warm. Temperatures will reach the 70s.

Most of next week will be very warm. Temperatures will reach the 80s by the middle of the week.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: N/A

Low: N/A

AVG: 68/43

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: N/A

Low: N/A

AVG: 66/40

Have a great Wednesday!

