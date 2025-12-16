Special meeting set for city manager candidate decision

HELENA — The City of Helena Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, where they may announce their selection for the new city manager.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in room 330 of the City-County Building. People can also listen in on Zoom.

On the agenda is the commission discussion of the city manager finalist candidates: Janet Hawkinson, Alana Lake and Douglas Schulze. The city conducted public interviews with the three candidates last week.

After the discussion, the commission is slated to make its appointment contingent on an employment agreement between the candidate and the city.

More information about the three candidates can be found here.

Helena City manager Tim Burton announced in September his intention to retire from the position at the end of the year.

