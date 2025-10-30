Out & About: Halloween Edition

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from October 30th through November 6th.

TRICK OR TREATING LOCATIONS AND OTHER EVENTS

You can find a collection of festivities and locations here.

OWL-OWEEN

Friday, October 31st, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Montana Wild

Montana Wild is hosting a Halloween celebration with live animals and much more! Raptor programs will be held at 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Kids can learn about reptiles and amphibians by seeing them in person! There will also be owl pellet dissections! Come dressed in your costume to take advantage of the photobooth! No registration is required, so just drop by!

EAST HELENA'S 20TH FRIGHT NIGHT

Friday, October 31st, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Street, East Helena

East Helena is having their 20th Fright Night this year! Businesses will be open on Main Street for all of our spooky trick-or-treaters. At dusk, J4 Automotive will be playing their annual movie in the park with popcorn, hot chocolate, and apple cider! This year’s movie will be Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken! Make sure you head over to cheer on the East Helena Vigilantes in their playoff game versus Dawson County. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

STATE CAPITOL TRICK OR TREATING

Friday, October 31st, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Montana State Capitol Building

Want some guaranteed full-sized candy bars this Halloween? State leaders will be handing them out at the Capitol! Make sure to be careful when crossing the street near the Capitol Building!